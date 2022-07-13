The Ratings Game: Caesars, SeaWorld downgraded on ‘waning’ confidence in ability to withstand looming recession

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. were hit hard Wednesday by downgrades from KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress, amid growing concerns over the companies’ prospects as a potential economic recession looms.
