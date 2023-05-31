JPMorgan upgrades rating on Chevron stock to buy, saying the energy giant’s defensiveness is becoming more important and the stock’s valuation is attractive.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Help My Career: CDC says sick leave can prevent food poisoning — yet a paltry number of food workers get paid leave - May 31, 2023
- : Debt-limit deal is a blow to public health, experts say - May 31, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Chevron’s ‘defensive characteristics’ make it well-positioned for economic uncertainty, JPMorgan says - May 31, 2023