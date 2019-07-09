The Ratings Game: Chewy’s stock falls after analysts like the company, but not enough to say buy

Shares of Chewy.com Inc. fell Tuesday after a wave Wall Street analysts started research coverage of the online pet products seller, saying they like the company but recommending investors sit tight with the stock at current levels.
