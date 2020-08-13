The Ratings Game: Cisco stock faces worst day in nearly a decade as cost cuts create more coronavirus concerns

Cisco Systems Inc. shares faced their worst one-day drop in nearly a decade Thursday, after the networking giant’s decision to circle the wagons in the form of cost cuts as the company suffers from increasingly selective enterprise spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
