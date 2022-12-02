Cloud-software earnings thundered through Wall Street this past week, and investors are finding that deals are taking longer to close.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Cloud software is a ‘fight for a knife in the mud,’ and Wall Street is souring on the one sector that was winning - December 2, 2022
- : Tech jobs gain despite wave of layoff announcements, but warning signs abound - December 2, 2022
- : U.S.-traded Chinese stocks clinch best week since at least March as reopening hopes help spark rebound - December 2, 2022