Coinbase shares were surging in Tuesday trading after a federal appeals court delivered a favorable ruling related to a bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : After a wave of layoffs, tech is hiring for AI jobs - August 29, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Coinbase and AT&T stocks rally, Nio and Hawaiian Electric shares fall and other stocks on the move - August 29, 2023
- The blue-chip Dow is up 200 points after midday Tuesday. And so is the Nasdaq. - August 29, 2023