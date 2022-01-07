The Ratings Game: Discovery stock surges toward best day since 2008 as Bank of America cheers ‘extremely favorable’ profile

Shares of Discovery Inc. are rocketing Friday and on track for their best day in more than 13 years after a Bank of America analyst chimed in with an upbeat view of the company’s prospects in streaming ahead of its deal close with AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia unit.
