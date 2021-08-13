‘We believe that Disney’s multiple is driven by momentum in [direct-to-consumer] – most notably Disney+ subscribers,’ Michael Nathanson of Moffett Nathanson said in a note Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Disney+ has analysts bullish about near-term growth and shares jump 5% - August 13, 2021
- Can anyone outdo Tesla? Here are the current EV plans of every major car maker - August 13, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices rise to finish higher for the week after fall in consumer sentiment reading - August 13, 2021