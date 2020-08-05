The Ratings Game: Disney’s streaming changes have ‘built a big enough life raft’ to get through pandemic, analysts say as stock spikes

Walt Disney Co.’s shares spiked to gains of 10% and more Wednesday, after analysts focused more on the media titan’s new plans for streaming than financial results that were destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
