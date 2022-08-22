The Ratings Game: DocuSign faces ‘long path’ to a business turnaround, analyst says in downgrade

Shares of DocuSign Inc. were off nearly 4% in midday trading Monday after RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded the e-signature stock to sector perform from outperform, writing that he sees a “long path” as the company tries to execute a turnaround.
