The Ratings Game: DocuSign stock craters to worst day on record after ‘one of the biggest SaaS whiffs in recent memory’

DocuSign Inc. emerged as a hot pandemic stock play last year as it benefited from the need for digital contract tools, but the company lost more than 40% of its valuation Friday after suggesting the pandemic-induced demand boom is waning.
