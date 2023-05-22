DraftKings is starting to benefit more from its scale, and that dynamic could help power its stock further, analyst says.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Canopy Growth’s stock pops after it reveals latest plan to enter U.S. cannabis market - May 22, 2023
- The Ratings Game: DraftKings’ stock has doubled this year, but one new bull sees more room to run - May 22, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks kick off week on cautious note as debt-ceiling talks continue - May 22, 2023