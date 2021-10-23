The Ratings Game: ‘Electric profits’: Wall Street analysts race to lift Tesla price targets with Wedbush sitting at $1,100 a share

Not even supply-chain worries can get a Tesla bull down, with analysts on Wall Street peeking under the hood of the electric car makers latest results and still liking most of what they see.
