Enphase Energy Inc. stock on Wednesday dropped more than 25% to its lowest in nearly a year as investors worried that demand headwinds are here to stay.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘I don’t understand why people are more inclined to go to bitcoin than gold’, says hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio - April 26, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Enphase stock drops 25% to lowest in nearly a year as company’s weak guidance spooks Wall Street - April 26, 2023
- : Deposit drops at First Republic and other banks merit a close look for systemic cracks, ex-Fed officials say - April 26, 2023