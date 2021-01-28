Neither the growing threat of Apple Inc. as its chief competitor nor a raging pandemic could derail the revenue runaway train that is Facebook Inc. And Snap Inc. and Twitter Inc. are benefiting in strong trading Thursday.
- The Ratings Game: Facebook’s strong quarter raises social-media stocks - January 28, 2021
