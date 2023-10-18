FedEx said it expects to keep most of the shipping business it picked up from rival United Parcel Service Inc. during UPS’s labor negotiations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: FedEx says UPS’s losses during union talks were its gains. Could its wages rise as well? - October 18, 2023
- The Ratings Game: AMC price target, estimates, raised by Roth MKM as box-office results improve - October 18, 2023
- The Ratings Game: SoFi’s stock has fallen far enough, a former bear says - October 18, 2023