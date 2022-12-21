FedEx’s cost-cutting plans have been welcomed by analysts, but they warn that the parcel-delivery service still has plenty of challenges ahead.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer confidence jumps to eight-month high as recession worries fade - December 21, 2022
- The Ratings Game: FedEx has ‘stemmed the bleeding,’ but challenges remain, say analysts - December 21, 2022
- Economic Report: U.S. existing-home sales fall for the 10th straight month in November — longest losing streak on record - December 21, 2022