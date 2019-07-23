The Ratings Game: First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play

Once-sleepy Fiserv Inc. has become the top short play among payments and data-processing companies in the months since it announced an all-stock deal for First Data Corp.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Here’s what to expect - July 23, 2019
- Stocks are rallying Tuesday afternoon, sending the Dow toward a new record high - July 23, 2019
- Trump sues House committee and New York to protect state tax returns - July 23, 2019