For the semiconductor industry, 2019 was the best of years and the worst of years all in one: Chip-related stocks turned in their best performance in a decade, while sales declined at a rate not seen since the last economic downturn.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Bankruptcy court sides with PG&E over interest rate on debts - December 31, 2019
- The Ratings Game: For chip companies, stocks soared as sales slumped in 2019 — what does that mean for 2020? - December 31, 2019
- Oil pops slightly higher in electronic trade after API report shows big weekly drop in supplies - December 31, 2019