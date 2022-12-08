GameStop reported its seventh consecutive quarterly loss after market close on Wednesday and highlighted its goal of returning to profitability in the near term.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Celine Dion says ‘stiff-person syndrome’ is halting her tour — what is it, and what are its symptoms? - December 8, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: Foxconn, which makes iPhones, reportedly urged Chinese government to loosen COVID restrictions - December 8, 2022
- TaxWatch: With 51-49 Senate majority, some Democratic lawmakers push for second round of enhanced child tax credits - December 8, 2022