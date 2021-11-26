The Ratings Game: Gap stock suffers biggest plunge on record as supply-chain disruptions expected to cost millions

Gap said COVID-related shutdowns in Vietnam and other supply chain problems took a bigger-than-expected bite out of third-quarter results
