The Ratings Game: GE could miss its debt reduction target by 2 years given ‘steep’ drop in earnings, analyst says

General Electric Co. will likely suffer such a steep drop in earnings this year because of the coronavirus pandemic that its debt reduction target is “unachievable,” said UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier.
