The Ratings Game: GE’s stock sinks to 4 1/2-year low after analyst throws in the towel

GE’s stock sinks toward a 4 1/2-year low after Morgan Stanley’s Nigel Coe became the third analyst to rate the company the equivalent of sell, saying it is “false” logic to believe things can’t get worse.
