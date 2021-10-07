The Ratings Game: Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and 20% upside potential to UBS targets

Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.
