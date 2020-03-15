The coronavirus outbreak and market selloff aren’t reasons to stop investing in tech names, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, though he said that investors should be selective about the stocks they pick.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mnuchin suggests coronavirus relief measure may be in trouble in Senate - March 15, 2020
- What is ‘flattening the curve,’ and how does it relate to the coronavirus pandemic? - March 15, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Here are some ‘stand-out’ tech names worth owning in market turmoil, says analyst - March 15, 2020