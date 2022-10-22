Hospital stocks plunged in trading on Friday after two leading hospital companies — HCA Healthcare Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corp. — failed to meet investor expectations for the quarter.
Read Full Story
- Earnings Results: Employers are getting more selective and taking longer to hire, headhunter Robert Half says - October 22, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Hospital stocks tumble after HCA and Tenet’s latest earnings fall short of expectations - October 22, 2022
- : Pfizer sets new prices for its COVID-19 vaccines. The cost? $110 to $130 per dose - October 22, 2022
Discussion about this post