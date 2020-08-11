Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares tumbled 22% Tuesday, a day after the company reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and offered a limited update on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is currently in clinical trials.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Inovio shares tumble as analysts say COVID-19 vaccine update left more questions than answers - August 11, 2020
- : Airbnb to file for IPO this month: Report - August 11, 2020
- The actual COVID-19 case count is likely far higher than 20 million — when are people at greatest risk of spreading the virus? - August 11, 2020