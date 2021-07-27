Intel Corp. shares paced declines in the semiconductor sector Tuesday while dragging on the Dow after the chip maker laid out an ambitious plan to regain its leadership position by 2025.
- The Ratings Game: Intel changed the name of its chips, but analysts say the story hasn’t changed - July 27, 2021
- : CDC tells vaccinated Americans to start wearing masks again in public indoor spaces - July 27, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end lower on demand risks tied to spread of coronavirus delta variant - July 27, 2021