The Ratings Game: Intelsat’s stock falls as analyst sees ‘little hope’ for investors after FCC’s 5G spectrum proposal

Shares of Intelsat S.A. took a tumble Friday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick said Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to quickly free up spectrum for 5G networks leaves “little hope” for equity investors.
