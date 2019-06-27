The Ratings Game: Is Tesla about to report record sales? This analyst says no

Tesla Inc. stock has shot up nearly 20% this month thanks in part to hopes the Silicon Valley car maker is about to announce a banner sales quarter, but analysts at Evercore ISI expect a miss.
