The Ratings Game: L Brands shares soar on strength of Bath & Body Works but questions about Victoria’s Secret persist

L Brands Inc. shares skyrocketed 12% after the company reported strength in its Bath & Body Works beauty chain, but questions remain about how to turn around its ailing signature brand, Victoria’s Secret.
