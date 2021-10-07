The Ratings Game: Levi Strauss diversified its supply chain a long time ago and says it’s now reaping the rewards

Levi Strauss says it has goods coming from a variety of countries heading into a number of different ports, avoiding the bottlenecks others are experiencing in the supply chain.
