Dish Network Corp. shares are tumbling in Thursday trading after an analyst turned bearish on the stock, saying that its supposed interest in joining the U.S. wireless market would be “very bad news” for investors.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Donald Trump gave a speech in front of a presidential seal with hidden Russian symbolism, and somebody lost his job - July 25, 2019
- 3M to slow pace of stock repurchases and cuts China growth outlook, stock swings to a loss - July 25, 2019
- The Ratings Game: ‘Look out below’: If Dish tries to take on T-Mobile and Sprint, it would be ‘very bad’ for investors, analyst says - July 25, 2019