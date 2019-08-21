The Ratings Game: Lowe’s gears up for growth as Home Depot slows down, analysts say

Lowe’s shares soared on Wednesday after earnings beat expectations and the home improvement retailer showed signs of growth to come.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The yield curve inverted again–but don’t get too excited–it isn’t anymore meaningful than it was a week ago - August 21, 2019
- Quest Nutrition, maker of protein bars and other snacks, to be acquired for $1 billion in cash - August 21, 2019
- Victoria’s Secret parent L Brand stock falls after mixed Q2, lower guidance - August 21, 2019