The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Lumen stock sinks to levels not seen since 1988 amid a ‘reset’ - February 8, 2023
- : Sumo Logic stock up 15%; PE heavyweight nears deal for software company, WSJ says - February 8, 2023
- : CEO-in-Training at private equity firm Alpine Investorsboosts diversity in the C-Suite - February 8, 2023