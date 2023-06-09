Meta Platforms Inc. picked up more praise at Citi Research Friday, with analysts there adding the social-media stock to their list of highest-conviction ideas.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Carvana’s stock rally continues, but analysts aren’t buying in just yet - June 9, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Meta’s stock deemed a high-conviction buy at Citi, as strategy remains ‘underappreciated’ - June 9, 2023
- : U.K. says it will withdraw windfall oil and gas tax — if prices drop below these levels - June 9, 2023