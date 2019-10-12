The Ratings Game: Microsoft looks like the ‘safest’ bet among big software stocks, says analyst

Sky-high valuations for software stocks necessitate a more defensive view of the industry, according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, and Microsoft Corp. shares look like the “safest” play.
