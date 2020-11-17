The Ratings Game: Moderna stock drops after BMO analyst recommends taking profit

Shares of Moderna Inc. dropped Tuesday, to pull back from the previous session’s record close, after BMO Capital analyst George Farmer recommended “taking some profits” as prices have already priced in most of the positive news on the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
