Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo says Ted Pick is walking into a difficult job, as Morgan Stanley’s outgoing CEO James Gorman becomes executive chair in a closely watched move on Wall Street.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Ford earnings: What to expect from the carmaker after tentative agreement with UAW - October 26, 2023
- : Americans are sick and tired of tipping. Here’s why we need to tip more — not less - October 26, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Morgan Stanley’s new CEO Ted Pick has ‘big shoes to fill’ as he faces challenging markets, analyst says - October 26, 2023