The streaming giant had to deal with increased competition and slowing content growth this year, but Wells Fargo sees a better outlook for 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other - December 9, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Netflix stock surges toward highest close since April as one analyst sees ‘more ways to win’ - December 9, 2022
- The Margin: ATM at Art Basel Miami goes viral: Why would someone keep $9.5 million in a bank account? - December 9, 2022