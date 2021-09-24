The Ratings Game: Nike shares slammed as earnings fall short, but analysts remain upbeat despite temporary supply chain challenges

Nike Inc. stock fell 7% in Friday trading after the athletic giant revised its guidance in light of manufacturing shutdowns in Vietnam as well as other supply chain issues that are rocking most consumer categories.
