Last week’s report that activist investor Ryan Cohen was taking a large stake in Nordstrom Inc. sent the retailer’s stock rocketing.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : A digital currency is likely to be needed, says U.K. Treasury and Bank of England - February 6, 2023
- : Comcast continues to unload BuzzFeed stake after huge stock surge - February 6, 2023
- : VVIP Ventures to acquire the National Enquirer, National Examiner and Globe from a360 Media in all-cash deal - February 6, 2023