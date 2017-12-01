The Ratings Game: Nutanix stock nears post-IPO records as software pivot spurs excitement

Nutanix Inc. shares close Friday near their highest levels since going public, after more than half the analysts covering the stock hiked their price targets in response to confirmation that the hybrid-cloud tech company is pivoting to a software-only business model.
