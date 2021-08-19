Nvidia Corp. shares closed higher after a Thursday rally as more than half the analysts who cover the chip maker hiked their price targets following the company’s record quarter and forecast for more new highs based on data-center gains.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: MLB drops Topps in favor of Fanatics in huge trading-card shakeup - August 19, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Nvidia stock closes up 4% as analysts say data-center growth ‘has some room to run’ - August 19, 2021
- : SEC’s Peirce warns regulator is ‘struggling’ with how to approach DeFi - August 19, 2021