The Ratings Game: Occidental Petroleum’s stock falls as analyst sees ‘no easy way out’ of financial predicament

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. fell Tuesday, to miss out on the rally in the energy sector and the broader stock market, after J.P. Morgan turned bearish on the oil and gas production company, as it had “no easy way out” of the risk it took on to buy Anadarko.
