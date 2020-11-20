The Ratings Game: Paccar double downgraded at BofA Securities on downbeat outlook in a post-COVID-19 vaccine world

Shares of Paccar Inc. fell Friday, after BofA Securities analyst Ross Gilardi did an about-face on the truck maker, recommending investors sell on the belief truck stocks could lag in a post-COVID-19 vaccine world.
