The Ratings Game: Palo Alto Networks stock drops as cloud-transition pain concerns analysts

Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares fall Thursday as several analysts cut their price targets as the cybersecurity company’s transition to annual cloud-based subscriptions distort billings and curb cash flow.
