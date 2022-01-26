The Ratings Game: PayPal stock heads for longest losing streak on record; analyst says it’s ‘overly punished’

PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are on pace for their ninth-straight day of declines amid what one analyst sees as “very negative” sentiment toward the financial-technology powerhouse.
