The financial-technology category is “better positioned” than other pockets of tech this year, but one analyst says some names could fare better than others.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Mattress company Purple Innovation ‘disappointed’ that hedge fund Coliseum wants to replace most of its board after making bid for company - January 19, 2023
- : Zymeworks shares gain on promising data for cancer drug in development with Jazz Pharmaceuticals - January 19, 2023
- : Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement - January 19, 2023