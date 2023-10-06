TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin sees “catalysts aplenty” for PayPal — but he also sees the stock as a “show-me” story, at least in the near term.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Lockheed Martin raises dividend, approves $6 billion additional share buyback - October 6, 2023
- : ‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Long-term bond ETFs deepen losses after hotter-than-expected jobs report - October 6, 2023
- The Ratings Game: PayPal’s stock has ‘catalysts aplenty’ — but this analyst still feels cautious - October 6, 2023